NYC bird watcher Christian Cooper turns racist confrontation into graphic novel

Central Park bird watcher Christian Cooper and comic book artist Alitha Martinez discuss their graphic novel, "It’s a Bird," which tackles racial injustice.
6:47 | 09/17/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYC bird watcher Christian Cooper turns racist confrontation into graphic novel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

