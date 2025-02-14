NYC Mayor Adams pushes back after federal prosecutors resign

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and legal contributor Kim Wehle discuss the stunning fallout over the Justice Department's move to drop the criminal corruption prosecution of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live