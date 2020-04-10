Transcript for NYC mayor proposes shutdown in hot spots after seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

Now the proposal oh go over. We've presented it initially to the State of New York want to emphasize everything about to say it will require the support and approval of the state in New York. And we're going to be working intensely today and tomorrow on the details with the state. And and the assuming we get through all this quickly and it is approved will put this into effect. On the timeline I will describe. So the plan is to re wine in these nine zip codes to rewind to go back. To address. The problem by using the tools that we know work which is to. Ensure that non essential businesses are not open and a variety of activities are not happening. Again no joy in saying that but that unfortunately we do know is what is necessary to stop the spread of the krona virus. So this would begin this Wednesday morning coming Wednesday October 7. Require the closure of non essential businesses in these nine zip codes I want to go through them now it's. Edge mirror Far Rockaway 11691. Borough Park 11219. Graves and home crass 11223. Midway 11230. Bensonhurst and maple tied 11204. Flat lands in mid what 11210. Garrison beach home Kress sheepshead bay 11229. Q gardens 11415. And two gardens hills Hamanaka 11367. Those are the nine zip codes that had. Over 3% positively for at least seven consecutive days now. On top of that out of an abundance of caution we will be moving to close schools as well I'm by that I mean starting Wednesday morning. Public and nonpublic schools on again this is the strategy that worked for us in the spring and summer. Which is limiting activity in the community to stop the spread.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.