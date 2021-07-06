Transcript for NYC planning to host large post-COVID concert

New at noon married a lot CEO announced he wants to celebrate the city's reopening with a mega concert in Central Park music producer Clive Davis. Has been asked to organize the big show and book eight iconic stars 43 hour event. The concert on the great lawn is set for August 21 and is expected to be free. Except for some VIP seating it is part of homecoming week to show that New York City it's coming back from the pandemic. A citywide moment to declare that New York City is back homecoming for New York City. Where New Yorkers come out together to celebrate and support our city. Where folks from all over the metropolitan region come back to their roots in the city to support New York city's comeback. As many as 60000 people are expected to attend both.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.