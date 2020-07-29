Transcript for NYC protester arrested and thrown into unmarked van

The mayor says it was the wrong time and the wrong place for this kind of arrests meanwhile the NYPD just released this video that it says shows the suspect Nikki Stone. Damaging and YPD's camera overlooking City Hall with pain. One of several separate cases she six suspected of committing Eyewitness News reporter Derek wall live in Times Square would. Thank you saw that video very clear just self from the NYPD that the anti police protest actually ended here in time square overnight. To be clear they are not looking for police reform this is a group that wants to. Abolish the police department and at this morning late this morning we have seen her for mayor of Los deal about that controversial video. This is not Portland. And I want to emphasize. Though what you see on that video is NYPD officers are no federal agents involved. Notable are seal once again finds himself trying to thread the needle both defending the cops. And criticizing them. After this video spread on social media chilling plainclothes police shelving a protests are wanted on several charges into an unmarked van. Is their responsibility to police if someone's committed an offense. And that's the warned squad whose job is to follow up. To look for the right moment to do so I think again. That given this atmosphere we're dealing with and our country and the real concerns people have it just didn't make sense. I just hours after they'd take down eighteen year old Nikki Stone who is openly transcript was released on a desk ticket. Basically a promise that shall show up for her arraignment. It is statement on Twitter police defended their actions saying the woman taken in because city in an unmarked van. Was wanted for damaging police cameras during five separate criminal incidents in and around City Hall park. The arresting officers were salted with rocks and bottles that he. All that matched her didn't look likely soccer fans wearing shorts and sneakers. Big Brother into a minivan that I mean it looked to my liking kidnapping then under arrest there was no words though gay and they didn't tell her she was Pendergraph. And you know police say that is exactly the point all the warned squads and not look like cops so they can successfully take someone. Into custody but the question obviously now is. What I said tactic necessary given the apparent low level of resistance. The offense is so low levels that does stone was released just a couple of hours later reporting live in Times Square Derrick Moore channel seven eyewitness.

