Transcript for NYC subways shut down overnight for disinfecting

With only the rarest of interruptions to subway as rolled around the clock for more than a century a symbol of an enduring city and generations of people who make it run. Like Rodham who works in a restaurant. And these days has no choice but to work hats you know paint. Some house is working to everything working factory but with each passing week she's encountered dirty your cars populated by more homeless people. She wonders how she can Stacey from the virus on the train. And more people start going back to work. Nobody ever said it was going to be easy but nobody ever said it was going to be this hard you. With more than 4600. New Covert infections just yesterday. Today Governor Cuomo announced a radical plan to disinfect every subway car. Every bus every 24 hours. Starting Wednesday at a subway shut down completely every day from one to 5 AM it's a transit workers can spray the virus away it won't be easy. Just think about you have to disinfect. Every place that a hand. Could touch. Buses will still run 24/7 though they too will be rotated out of service for daily disinfecting. Almost as it's all essential to prevent transmission on transit if we're ever going to get back to business. And it led to barrister who buy out moments today with me here to Bosnia. I think what we're doing here in partnership is exactly the right thing. I say thank you. Well that's and then he changed his state Eddie and most of us would most likely effect if any essential employees are blocked from their commutes because of this policy. The MTA says it will do whatever have to do to get them to work even if it means subsidizing maneuver or left for them. That's almost a fact may sixth.

