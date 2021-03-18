Transcript for NYPD increasing patrols in Asian American communities following Tuesday's killings

This one of the communities on edge tonight we've already seen several NYPD cruisers in an about the neighborhood just in the past half an hour. Meanwhile in Georgia tonight investigators are looking into the EC accused gunman's past. Interviewing family members and friends and looking for social media trying to definitively. Nail down a motive all of this is police revealed today that this guy was also planning a similar attack in Florida. To what I want year old Robert errant law is accused of unleashing a barrage of bullets into three spots in the Atlanta area Tuesday. Delaware and a lot of work over a girl girl you know. Eight people killed including six Asian American women police arrested long with the help of his family and security video. Investigators say he confessed motivated not by hate he says but bite digits wanting to eliminate bees buzz as temptations. To his addiction. He made indicators that. He has. Some some issues. Potentially sexual addiction. And may have frequent some of these places in the past. As investigators in Georgia dig into his past that chilling crime reignited terror for Asian Americans across the country. The group stop Asian American Pacific islander hate has recorded at least 3800 anti Asian incidents. Just in the past year saying this latest attack will only exacerbate the fear and pain. At the Asian American community continues to a door. Concrete action must be taken now. The NYPD is adding officers on patrol. There it is today a major deployment of NYPD. Counterterrorism forces. On a cold overcast day Chinatown remains clouded with the year we have nothing do do its virus. Based in America suffers a sand like aggressive American people. Follow weeks of increased attacks against Asian Americans across the city you can look at and key role of restaurants. And they are talking about there's simply no customer may oral candidates Scott stringer we have to make sure that people feel safe and secure. And Andrew Yang urged the orders to stay vigilant. We cannot think that. That we're not able to go out and live our lives. They just moments ago Robert air along was charged officially in this case now facing eight counts of murder. And one count of aggravated assault is expected to be in court for the first time tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.