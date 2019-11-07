Transcript for NYPD investigating hate crime following vandalism of images of Megan Rapinoe

Police are investigating after posters featuring the US women's soccer team co captain Megan were pinot. We're defaced with hateful slurs those posters have since been scrubbed clean. Investigators say the vandalism was discovered inside the Bryant Park subway station on Monday. The 2019 World Cup champion has been an outspoken advocate for gender equality and LG BTQ inclusion. The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

