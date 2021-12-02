Oakland police to increase presence in Chinatown

After a series of violent attacks on elderly Asian Americans, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the department focuses on having a “greater presence” in Chinatown.
{"duration":"1:25","description":"After a series of violent attacks on elderly Asian Americans, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the department focuses on having a “greater presence” in Chinatown.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75842539","title":"Oakland police to increase presence in Chinatown","url":"/US/video/oakland-police-increase-presence-chinatown-75842539"}