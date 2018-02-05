Transcript for Former Obama White House staffer claims he was racially profiled while moving

Moving in. I got my buddy miles off people. And I had almighty you know I had all my boxes and things in the lobby of those fuel truck parked outside. I was Friday night. I was wanting to move and knighted by could've done it differently notables in the daytime the fifth floor walk up right and so it's tough it's hard enough moving up. Fifth floor walk up prewar building elevator. Gets hired to end of the long we. But on top of that and other things at a think about was that Baghdad as a black man. In this neighborhood which is you know largely white neighborhoods just find it. I might be perceived to wait if I'm wary. Of putting it out during initially. I basic security often was wearing an undershirt cells moving my things down from the from the lobby and it just like like clockwork I see the police pull up people up. Amounts of almost on the curve. And do they pull up I knew that they were there for me. So the police then answer the building they asked me. You know five if I lived there they asked me what was. But my identification but apartment on man SR told the moment I'm upstairs. And not likely to get you know we can go up. My IDs I think my d.s Bobby upstairs but that would suck so I checked my pockets acts commissioner checked my pockets of that box have seen Heidi. And then I decided. Let's go upstairs again Heidi from there. And then the police that moment you're not going anywhere embarrassingly here's of the four other officers come in at this time and data come in and he. Sort of surround me as you can see video. And desert surrounding me the others go upstairs. It's in my apartment you know they go and speak to my my friend. And you know after. How I decide to start reported. A couple of reasons of safety you know from reporting that we decreases the chances of me potentially becoming. You know. Happened at that situation taking place. And this without documentation for this reason so that folks can see that kind of things that we don't. Right above a black man would mean in my neighborhood in. I can't even do that without someone profile bombs arm in the hallway with the police and and they decides they're playing to dispatch over and I had dispatched. This just comes in says it is a guy who's breaking news apartment on that a weapon. A large weapon. He's banged on doors he snow possibly was escaping through the roof top it was outrageous outlandish because this is not me became the air. From a call that was falls. That was based on assumptions. And based on really profile. And went off the proceeds. From these troops out of office receipts phone calls. Like this one is this profiling. And in his case it could have been very. Could be deadly if you receive your coming in this beats you know it's it looks for a suspect was armed robber. Folks are good cops in the coming in and it forces are now lucky today. Profiling is is real. It's dangerous. And it could have deadly consequences. And I think what folks need to do is get to know each other. Before they make assumptions. And before they act on those assumptions. Like what happened in this case. And I think people need to be able you know and I think it literally in this case of my neighbor had been a neighbor. And this. Welcome me. What you know with a handshake is. Won't vote police. It would have been a victim.

