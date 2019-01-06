Transcript for Ocasio-Cortez goes back to work as bartender

New York congresswoman Alexandria because EO course has returned to her old job as a bartender to push for higher minimum wage. For one hour the politician served up during Saddam bar Jack tonight queens. During the event she fielded orders from restaurant workers and other advocates. From Parra Condo Cortez spoke about her personal experience as a tipped wage worker. I worked in restaurants for four years. Not a summer. My host missing job paid for my train tickets to come down to Manhattan but I did it work and used and study in science labs an answer science competitions through high school. Because no court has wants to double the minimum wage within the next five years also supports a bill in New York that would require tipped workers to make the minimum wage.

