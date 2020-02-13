-
Now Playing: Arizona officer buys woman plane ticket home after 'elaborate scam'
-
Now Playing: Crew members escape fiery train after it derails
-
Now Playing: New details released in 2011 cold case murder in Brooklyn
-
Now Playing: Octopus disappears into sand
-
Now Playing: Pelosi slams Trump’s budget
-
Now Playing: New York’s Chinatown deserted amid coronavirus fears
-
Now Playing: Inside the crime scene where Jodi Arias’ ex-boyfriend was murdered
-
Now Playing: $202 million jackpot winner in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Investigator in Jodi Arias case recalls her bizarre behavior in interrogation room
-
Now Playing: LeBron James’ foundation offers students free college tuition
-
Now Playing: Cops surprise man, 89, with lost wedding ring copy
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old nearly drowns in hotel pool
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals for your ‘galentine’
-
Now Playing: New book highlights the power of friendship
-
Now Playing: The rising popularity of lab-created diamonds
-
Now Playing: Hottest Presidents' Day sales of the weekend
-
Now Playing: FBI, volunteers search for 6-year-old who vanished after getting off school bus
-
Now Playing: NHL star recovering after mid-game collapse due to cardiac episode
-
Now Playing: Life-threatening storm brings blizzard conditions, damaging winds and flooding
-
Now Playing: Some charges dropped for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes