Off-duty officer pulls driver from burning vehicle in San Antonio

More
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
0:25 | 05/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Off-duty officer pulls driver from burning vehicle in San Antonio
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62804674","title":"Off-duty officer pulls driver from burning vehicle in San Antonio","url":"/US/video/off-duty-officer-pulls-driver-burning-vehicle-san-62804674"}