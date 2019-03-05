Now Playing: Tribeca Film Festival's Virtual Arcade is highlighting social causes

Now Playing: Facebook bans 'dangerous' voices

Now Playing: Teens rescued at sea talk harrowing ordeal

Now Playing: Sara and Lance Bass do the #ChinChallenge

Now Playing: Off-duty officer pulls driver from burning vehicle in San Antonio

Now Playing: Ohio family found dead, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

Now Playing: 2 teens saved after rip current carries them out to sea

Now Playing: Subway bomb plot terrorist to be released from jail

Now Playing: News headlines today: May 3, 2019

Now Playing: Ohio family found dead inside home from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' new season 1st look: Hannah takes Chris Harrison to Tuscaloosa

Now Playing: 'GMA' announces 2019 Summer Concert Series lineup

Now Playing: How phones get in the way of relationships

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, May 3, 2019

Now Playing: Student in admissions scandal offers college advice in video

Now Playing: San Francisco woman creates bulletproof hoodie

Now Playing: Admitted terrorist held in US set to walk free

Now Playing: Facebook bans controversial users, including Alex Jones

Now Playing: White House weighs in as Venezuela crisis grows