Off-duty officers run over people outside Taco Bell: Police

Tanesha Williams, 25, and Diamond Johnson, 28, had argued with workers in the drive-thru about their food order before the incident in front of the restaurant in Waldorf, Maryland.
0:35 | 04/07/21

