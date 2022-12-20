Ex-officer Aaron Dean gets nearly 12 years in prison in killing of Atatiana Jefferson

Former police officer Aaron Dean on Thursday was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison after shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in her Texas home in 2019.

December 20, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live