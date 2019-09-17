Transcript for Officer accused of punching student charged with battery

The video evidence is walls witness statements directly contradict officer lost in support. Remember Natalie inaccuracies but false statements that relate to material facts. Which is wired side it's appropriate file additional charges without this media our videos which have been able to make these charges in terms of the strike that occurred. Probably now. According to prosecutors IN PD officer Robert Lawson and made false statements. When he allegedly hit a seventeen year old high school student an altercation and late August the officer claimed he hit the teen with an open palm straight. And peered at the student was going to hit him. He then said they were able to cuff the teen without further force. But prosecutors say video shows that was not true they say the video appears to show the officer rather punching this student. And also hitting the eighteen in the abdomen with his meat while coughing. According to charging documents. Lawson also set another officer present during the incident saw the students swing his fist at Lawson before he hit him. However that officer denied ever making that statement. Mention you're sending a strong message to the community but necessary thing to pollutants. Messages one's going to be treated. And assessed one based on on the conduct. Prosecutor curry also added by no means does he excuse the officer's behavior but says the woman in this video who we now know is a student's parents. Was screaming yelling and cursing at the officers curry saying that if adults could act like adults quote this whole circumstance could have been avoided. Working for you tonight Stephanie wait. RTV six.

