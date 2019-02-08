Transcript for Officer allegedly staged shooting attack by firing his own gun

Police in Birmingham Alabama now say an officer who claim to be shot at in the line of duty staged the entire incident. The officer had claimed that a driver fired at him during a traffic stop. Bullets hitting his cruiser his distress call prompting other officers to rush to the scene the police chief says the officer will be taken into custody soon. A Michigan man convicted of poisoning and his wife by spiking her coffee has been sentenced to sixty days in jail to be served on the weekends. Brian Kozlowski was caught after his wife set up hidden cameras. She filed for divorce two months earlier and said she felt sick every time she drink coffee he me for her. He apologized for putting sleeping pills and the coffee in the judge says Kozlowski was remorseful and sought psychiatric care but his now acts wife. Says her husband wanted her dead. I believe the cause not a safer place I believe this with attempted murder Bryant has tried to kill me to keep his comfortable life. From slipping away. Prosecutors say they're outraged by the sixty day sentence and they plan to appeal.

