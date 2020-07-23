Transcript for Officer charged after pepper-spraying kneeling protesters

Richard nickel Eddie avoided our cameras this morning but he's now charged with simple assault. Recklessly endangering another person. And other related charges the video sparked outrage from many and now has led the criminal charges against what officer Richard nickel Eddie. He's accused of deployed pepper spray into the face of three protesters. Along the vine street expressway last month. Even pulling down the protective goggles up one protestor. He decided he was going to be the judge sensor issued a punishment. A source that it even arresting them these brazen directly in the face they're quite by braves and then never arrest them. Attorney Kevin missy says the simple assault charge against nickel that he should have been aggravated assault. He wrote was as more than ninety protesters suing the city including Katherine Miller who was one of nickel Levy's alleged victim owns. Action news interviewed her last month. Without any warning people started screaming and sprinting there's clearly more gas behind us there's just an hour ago. We did not see the entire video. Meanwhile we have an officer it's getting persecuted for that. Seems like everybody else including the protesters are free to do whatever they want. Apple OP president John McMahon has been defended nickel Levy. The 35 year old defense attorney released a statement calling nickel Levy a veteran army ranger who served three tours of combat it reads in part. Richard nickel that he has been charged with crimes for simply following orders his unit was ordered by commanders to clear the highway with a prayer of use of tear gas and pepper spray. I was following orders. Is not. A defense. To committing crimes. That's. What the Nuremberg defense. That doesn't work and nickel Eddie has been suspended from the police force with intent to dismiss. Along the vine street expressway Jabber Delhi channel six action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.