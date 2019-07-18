Transcript for Officer linked to alleged sexual assault using DNA

33 year old William Rodriguez had been working out of the LEP deep valley traffic division when he was arrested yesterday the the district attorney's office says the most recent assaults happened in November of 28 teen. Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance at his home. During the investigation into this alleged assault authorities say Rodriguez's DNA prompted a cold hit notification. Connecting him to another victim who was raped in 2015. Under similar circumstances. Both attacks happened while Rodriguez was off duty. Today chief Michael Moore released a statement that reads when one of our own breaks the trust of the people we are sworn to protect and conserve. It tarnishes the badge we all Wear proudly on our chest. This arrest also reflects our commitment to pursue every lead no matter where the investigation takes us. Also today a statement from the Los Angeles Police Protective League. It reads in part if these allegations are true this officers' conduct is sickening and an absolute disgrace. We stand with the victims seeking justice for these heinous acts. If found guilty William Rodriguez should serve a long prison sentence.

