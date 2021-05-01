Transcript for Officer who shot Jacob Blake will not face charges

Hi everyone I'm Diana say there were coming on the air because the Kenosha county district attorney's about to announce whether any of the Kenosha police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake. Full face charges let's listen. The conversation. It'd be a real conversation not a simplistic one. And that we talk so accurately. And thoroughly about the law and the facts of this case. I want to stay. Noble Wray who is the neutral. Independent use of force expert in this case. Found four this case by the attorney general of the state of Wisconsin. I want to thank him for the report that he prepared in this case in the conclusions regarding use of force and police training that he is offered us. And also because he is present today and he will have a chance to present those findings to all of you and then to be part of answering questions. I expect distant included five today and again I expect my presentation and chief race to be lengthy so I apologize in advance if there's not a lot of opportunity for questions. But I do feel that the occasion. And the tragedy that half. On August 23 is deserving. Lengthy discussion. By both the prosecutor myself and by. Noble race yet here today. Forget I wanted to speak to the tragedy of what happens. This was a tragedy first and foremost for Jacob Blake. Who still suffers from grievous injuries these are life lasting injuries that he suffers from today. I had an opportunity to tell him. What I was going to announce to all of you today. In a phone call just a few minutes ago and his update is that he is still. On a daily basis suffering knee injuries that he. That he first suffered of course on August 23. This is a tragedy for those who loved Jacob black. He isn't the father son. And a nephew and I want to. I want to acknowledge and save that I really feel like the Blake family and blatant mr. Blake himself. Have tried to be real truly positive forces in the community. Asking the community to have peaceful but real dialogue about change that I think is unnecessary in this community. Outlined by the issues exposed in this case. And so I thank them for their positive contributions. And certainly there is a tragedy here up for them as well. I thought several times and had a quick conversation with mr. Blake today about his children who were in that vehicle. And I have thought as I considered the evidence many times in these last few months. What the impact. It's children. That casinos gunshots would be. In their futures and so I was able to briefly speak to him about that today as well. Clearly this is then a tragedy for this community. We have seen based on the results of what happened in the aftermath that there are persons in this community. Or outside the community people who come here. Whatever. Guys that is that. Are capable of expressing. Their anger in these moments. A by turning things down. The challenge now and part of what I hope to begin at my conversation today. Is rather than burn things down can't moments of tragedy like this. Be an opportunity to build things. Are there they are their times. And circumstances that are tragic. Where communities in their healing process. Can begin to make themselves they'd better. Community that allows for all points of views. And allows for all the parties even those who feel so disenfranchised. To have reports. And I don't want to leave our. The office serves. Whose entire careers in fact their whole lives have been judged by few seconds. That they. Conducted themselves on these shifts. And their families because there's tragedy there they'd clearly been impacted in the several months and that this decision has been weighed. I want to speak briefly. In apology to all the people in the culture community. Who have suffered in any way from the fact that this date and time of this decision. Was kept a secret although possibly the worst kept secret in history of secrets. But certainly. There are many people in this community. Felt like their own sense of security or their economic. Security their businesses were impacted by the fact that no one said a particular date a month in advance its that are. To announce this decision and that was. Done deliberately. Because it's because security concerns. So the advice we were given as that we could not do that and so again I apologize to persons out there hearing this today. Who are a justifiably angered that they were inconvenienced in those major ways because they were not able to be given advance notice. Today eighty. There is a very narrow decision that must be made. And so I will be announcing today the question of whether the district attorney's office in its professional judgment. Feels that there is sufficient. Admissible evidence to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt. That officer Schatz hear any of the other canosa officers. Shocked. Jacob Blake unlawfully. Or committed any other offense. That's the task it's a narrow tasks today it's a legal and professional task. But I want to say that I feel in many ways completely inadequate for this moment. I have never in my life. At a moment where I had to contend with explicit or implicit bias. Based on my race. I have never had a moment in my whole life. Where I didn't had a fear for my safety. Wins either police officers. For individuals and afford. And yet I had conversations with people that I trust and admire. Who tell me they do have that life experience. So that is an authentic experience I do not now. And I do not bring to this decision today. Conversely. I have never been an individual. Who has left my family. And gone to a shifted work. Knowing I could face. Armed persons. Who might try to end my life. And further knowing that in the course of my job. In facing those armed people who might try to in my life I might not have the option. To run away for a high as any private citizen rationally what. And I know to be an authentic experience. And that is not inexperience. I authentic experience I bring to this decision today either. What I do bring to this decision. Is almost three decades as a prosecutor. Making charging decisions which is what I'm being asked to do today. I happen my entire professional life. Try to keep this community safe. Tens of thousands of times I've looked at sets of facts. And had to make a decision. Whether there were sufficient facts. That fit the law that would allow the prosecutors including myself. To be able to prove a case to a jury. Beyond a reasonable doubt. I have personally taken. More than two letter to fifty cases to jury trial. So I think I can confidently say where I do have authentic experience and expertise. He is in an ability to talk to a community and T all of you about what evidence would be admissible in a jury trial. If anyone was charged. And whether that evidence would be sufficient to get a conviction. I also have a complete and absolute commitment. The death charging decision must be made in the pan. It's of outside forces. Or the political winds that swirl about in this year in this era there were in. It's an absolute commitment half. And I hope fit in these troubled times. That our community and maybe America has perhaps. Rarely then in greater need. Up a neutral professional. Person. To wrap for re these disputes in the criminal justice system. And so I I provided that professional judgment. And I bring that city evidence today. So the person I do is talk about these statute in Wisconsin. Designed specifically. For the investigative and charging process for fatal police shooting case. Thankfully Jacob Blake is a lot fright he is grievously injured but he is not to cease but this statute is still an excellent guy. To allow us our best chance that an independent. Investigative. This evening and charging decision. So what is the statute of its our guide post where does it take us. The statute first requires an independent investigation by an independent agency in this case the Department of Justice. The division of criminal investigations amid a call them DCI. We've got to the scene as soon as they could be secured the scene and they immediately began to beating investigative agency. Ultimately that responsibility would share with the FBI in some small amount when he needed additional persons. The statute requires that when that investigation is completed. In as timely expeditious manner as possible it goes to the district attorney in the county where the shooting occurred in the course that is. In this case Kenosha. And in this situation. An exhaustive investigation was done because Marty more than forty hours a slot video there's hundreds of pages of electronic information. There are almost 200 separate law enforcement reports. And almost 15100. Individual pages of police reports so this was clearly a dramatically exhaustive investigation. And what's an expeditious they got it to noble re eighty independent use of force expert on this case. By I believe October 8 2020. And ultimately to the district attorney's office as well. Then a statute requires that the district attorney the elected district attorney in that county. Must determine if there's a basis to prosecute. Any of the involve law enforcement. And it is my decision now that I announced today before you. That no Kenosha law enforcement officer in this case. We will be charged with any criminal offense based on the fasten the loss as I will describe them to you now. So it is our decision at no charge will be filed. And it also telling him just because I think it is important. Guy that no charges will be filed against Jacob Blake in regards to this incident as well. That for many of the same reasons. In terms of other overall discussion about this case. That it's not something that is something that the district attorney's office intends to pursue. Now if the district attorney's office does not file charges. If that does not happen. Then an immediate transparency have to take place and so what pass to happen is first the DCI web site. Will by 5 o'clock today. Available they are complete investigative file. And seconds the district attorney's office which is not only gonna put this PowerPoint which is an abbreviated version of our report. Will be publicly available but we are putting more lengthy. Written report that will also be available to the public. Both of those things will be available on our website that'll be identified in a final slide here and noble will be available at 5 o'clock today. In addition noble Wray independent use of force expert. Has drafted a report with all of his findings that also will be available at that time. So now I intend to talk about. What steps were taken specifically by the DA's office to prepare. For this investigation and finally what our conclusions are about the law and the evidence in this case. As soon as I saw the video. And shared deep. Same emotional reactions that I think so many people in the public did my first few in just her. And socialist constant district attorney Michael gravely there announcing that no officers involved in the shooting items it Blake that time will be facing a criminal charges and joined now by Alex for as our correspondent who's been covering this story. From the beginning as well as civil rights attorney arena Martan to dig in a bit more on this Alex I want to start with you you've been covering this from the very beginning you've been with. Jacobs family you've been with critics. What do you think did the feedback is what is that then the reaction going to be to this decision. Well Diane this is is certainly not the news that Jacob Blake's family was hoping for they were here on the streets of Pinochet's just last night marching peacefully saying they wanted charges against the officer involved particularly officer rust and chests give Nazi officer seen in that difficult to watch cell phone video. Shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back this is not the news that they wanted and they said yesterday that if this were to happen they would hope that. Other people would join their cause and fight for charges now you heard the district attorney there. Explaining in detail as saying he would explain even more. Were not. Are possible in this case but he certainly the DA said there that there wasn't enough evidence he believed to convince a jury without a regional done reasonable doubt to have. A conviction in this case now. This community still on high alert since this all happened back on August 23 alleged take a look behind me you can see. Perhaps there's some. This businesses here. Born head up with that plywood. It's a scene basically all up and down here downtown Kenosha the businesses are boarded up you might remember back when this happened the protests. Gotten out of violence in some cases. At a at some moments. In fact there was that shooting that happened to Al. After. During the protests were Kyle written house the teenager accused of shooting. Two demonstrators here and wounding a third shooting and killing two demonstrators and wounding. A third so this community is bracing for possibly out more unrest now that this decision has been formally announce a DA there saying that he did not wore an it business is that this decision was coming that that was part. Of this strategy he said he was intentional and deliberate because. They want to sir have as much control of the situation. As possible in delivering this news we also know. That this state has activated 500 national Guardsmen. To be here (%expletive) try to maintain the peace should things get out of hand. Seeming to believe knowing that that it seems authorities knew there would be no charges filed in this case Diane right now I can tell you. Things are peaceful but not announce that was just it made. Right now right at this moment so that we really don't know what to expect as the hours go by we know Jacob Blake and his family will be responding. To this decision to not press any charges against the officer. Shortly later today. Diane so we're standing by were watching all of this and monitoring and it's. As we move forward but many in this community and particularly the family of Jacob Blake. They want it charges against the officer they did not get that today Diane. An arena we heard the district attorney's saying that in a way he feels completely inadequate to maker issued this decision because he himself has never experienced. Any kind of racial bias or discrimination. But he says he does have a lot of experience as a prosecutor as someone who decides whether or not a case can be proven beyond a reasonable bout doubt. Based on what is actually admissible. In court and based on that. This is the decision that was made as a legal ads for yourself what do you make about. I totally surprised and by the decision as he started his press conference I cited her writing down notes and within five minutes I said they're not going to be any charges out I can tell by and it should I could tell credits aren't I could tell by the painstaking way that he was only now the white about wrenching. Lay the foundation for what was ultimately going to beat the decision and no charges. I think this is a travesty of justice to be are you. I don't understand. Look at the evidence at least has been made available to the public obviously. He talked about 15100 pages so he has information it has not been made to the public as of yet. Well what we saw in that video. Back that shot in video that are holding on Jacob black job bigger weight shirt. Shooting him in that acceptance in front of his kids what we heard from some of the witnesses that were at the scene and that they. I suggested that there would be some charges filed against that are there are arrested chefs are so bad I actually fired seven shots. I think this. You're an American community he Americans across the and it took to the streets are over the summer. To protest police brutality. Of protests. Just this shootings that occurred with respect African Americans. But did the process that bottles but the justice process executions lack of holding officers accountable. I think you're going to see end sheer many community leaders are Orson it. Legal experts. You know expressed dismay. And this comes on the heels Diane of the decision by the Justice Department. Not to move forward with any. Further investigation. And no charges in the tape your rights case over. Acting like a civil rights community has been dealt. YouTube very very serious blows this week. In a river where we're hearing now from the family attorney Ben ground is writing on twitters saying that. Obvious speed that they are immensely disappointed and feel this decision failed. Not only Jacob in a Stanley but the community that protested and demanded justice. And he goes on to say this isn't the news we hoped for but our work is not done and hope is not lost. So what is next for Jake up Blake's family from a legal standpoint. Things and certainly there will be civil lawsuits filed against the city gives the police department. Or the you know the I enormous injuries that Jacob Blake has suffered also there will be blossoms I suspect out with respect in his children and his children witnessed. The horrific shooting a big daddy can only imagine a acts. That they are experiencing in what we've been told is that Jacob himself. Will be permanently paralyzed than he can think about medical expenses. But lots of income or loss of enjoyment of his life that he will experience in you know what the next decades and are more given that he's only 29 years ago. I also there is the prospect. Federal investigation and potential for federal civil rights chart as we know that there will be a new. Attorney general that will come into the department of just at the end of this act you know announced that will hopefully come very song from. President elect Joseph Biden and hopefully with a new attorney general with the new I. United we civil rights division of the Department of Justice we may see further investigation potentially charges filed a federal lab. And Alex the most immediate question now in the community seems to be what is going to happen. When the sun goes down tonight what we saw after Blake's shooting was primarily peaceful protests during the day and then at night. It things would turn more on truly with damage and in some cases violence. We know this city and and this state has taken some precautions ahead of this decision coming out. What are you expecting tonight and do you think we'll hear from Blake spamming as we have in the past. Well Diane I think we will hear from Blake's family and from there attorney Benjamin Crump at some point now that this decision has been formally made public as you heard the DA they're said though they did contact the Blake family ahead of time and spoke to him and veneman told them what the decision was going to be what exactly is gonna happen tonight that's the question everyone here would like answered you can see all of these businesses boarded up. People are afraid these business owners are afraid that there there's going to be more damage and possibly more loss of life as we saw. Back in August during those protests so. They're hoping that things remain peaceful Jacob Blake's family has called for peaceful protests were peaceful march. They say they want to see change and develop from this tragedy they don't want to see more tragedy or violence so that is the hope here. Tonight Diane that whatever protester marches they may have there may be. Remain peaceful. We hoping that as well Alex Perez a Riva Martin thank you both. Thank you. And we will have continuing updates right here on ABC news live throughout the rest the day but again district attorney Michael gravely they're in Kenosha Wisconsin announcing that none of the officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake. Well face criminal charges again we'll have a complete wrap up tonight at 7 PM eastern on ABC news live prime with Lindsey Davis. For now thanks for joining us I'm Diane Macedo have a great rest of the day.

