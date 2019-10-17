Officer surprises mom of 5 with car seats instead of ticket

More
Officer Kevin Zimmerman, a father of three, decided not to cite the woman and instead bought her two new car seats for her kids.
1:28 | 10/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer surprises mom of 5 with car seats instead of ticket

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"Officer Kevin Zimmerman, a father of three, decided not to cite the woman and instead bought her two new car seats for her kids. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66351178","title":"Officer surprises mom of 5 with car seats instead of ticket","url":"/US/video/officer-surprises-mom-car-seats-ticket-66351178"}