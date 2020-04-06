Transcript for Officers involved in death of George Floyd make 1st court appearance

An emotional afternoon in Minneapolis. The city morning toward what's killing hundreds wearing mask dressed in black socially distancing inside the auditorium at North Central University. This morning as the hearse pulled up the city's chief of police taking in the as the party of toward void pacified. City leaders the only in ratings and attendance everybody won't just as we want justice what jealous he's going to give it he's gonna give it. Given the eulogy George throwing. Should not be. Among the deceased. He did not to act. Low common health conditions. He'd go vote common. American criminal justice malfunction. The service beginning around the same time three of the four officers charged in the which case were scheduled to meet their first court appearance. All for now behind bars in piecing felony counts Thomas lane geology and looking into hotel charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder and manslaughter state attorney general Keith Ellison also upgrading a second degree murder charge for Derek sharpen. Prosecutors giving more details about what led up to points debt. According to the new complaints when officers tried to walk towards the squad car he stiffened up fell to the ground but said he wasn't resisting. The documents go on to state that officers meet several attempts to get voice into the squad car from the driver's side. And it sharpened eventually pulled him out of the passenger side and on to the ground the complaint. Also stated officers got to hobble restraint to buying Floyd's feet but they decided not to use it in state on top of him instead. Requirement is that he intended to commit an assault and their assault. Resulted in the death of George lord many CDs charges as interim to calls for justice from this community. I feel that this is going to be the time. We could only give what you do. The flag at City Hall is being flown at half staff in honor of towards boys now. There is a curfew in place tonight but things have been pretty peaceful entity saying that we had about a dozen arrests overnight. Outs for shady ABC news Minneapolis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.