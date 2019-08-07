Transcript for Officials close all Mississippi beaches due to toxic algae blooms

Time now for a look at your weather for this Monday morning. All beaches along Mississippi's Gulf Coast are closed because of a toxic algae bloom. Officials say river flooding earlier this year was likely a factor. Some dramatic video from the storms this weekend look at this lightning hit that racing sailboat tied up in Boston Saturday. The owner had to drop out of a race Sunday. We'll get today's forecast a heat advisories in effect for parts of the south the heat index will top 100 degrees from Dallas to Houston and New Orleans. Mid ninety's for the rest of the deep south today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.