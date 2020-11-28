-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving celebrations underway as COVID-19 surges throughout US
-
Now Playing: Millions of Americans line up at food banks before Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Sarah Fuller makes college football history
-
Now Playing: Astronaut shows Earth from SpaceX Crew Dragon
-
Now Playing: Military police commander surprises children
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain across northern Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Pastor Carl Lentz let go from Hillsong due to recent scandal
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris surprises young artist
-
Now Playing: Millions returning home from holiday travels
-
Now Playing: Hospitals struggle with growing number of COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Boeing's 737 MAX prepares to return to the skies: Part 11
-
Now Playing: House investigation said Boeing sacrificed a culture of safety to cut costs: Part 10
-
Now Playing: 737 MAX 8 crash victim's parents, dozens of others crusade against Boeing: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Investigators find similarities between 2 Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashes: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes after takeoff, killing all onboard: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Loved ones remember Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash victim Samya Stumo: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Questions raised around why MACS caused Lion Air Flight 610 to nosedive: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Lion Air Flight 610's black box shows pilots were in 'tug of war' with plane: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Investigating the Lion Air Flight 610 crash aftermath: Part 3