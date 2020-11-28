Transcript for Officials say family gatherings could lead to increase in coronavirus cases

As millions of Americans return home from their Thanksgiving destinations. Officials fear they'll Stanley gatherings could lead to an increase in cases of the corona virus I would say. If you have one of those gatherings they you shouldn't send your kids to school. A staggering projection from the CDC the US death told could top 321000. Over the next three weeks a million more infections added in the past six days bring the total number of confirmed cases in the US. Tell more than thirteen million this week twenty fort staged set new record highs for hospitalizations. All these patients how to cope an honest here and it's thirteen bed unit and there. Completely fill up here. More than 265000. American lives lost since the pandemic began. I don't understand what 470000. Catholics like but as a Frontline health care worker. I can understand. And I can describe the sound a zipper on a body backed me crowds of Black Friday shoppers were noticeably smaller than in past years but there's still concern that. Here is a very risky proposition we have a lot of people are each other getting those. Friday specials another holiday tradition football also impacted. The Baltimore Ravens Thanksgiving Day game postponed after at least a dozen players tested positive. Including reining in BP Lamar Jackson the NFL announcing all team facilities will be closed to all in person activities Monday and Tuesday. Except for team scheduled to play as the country waits for FDA approval of a vaccine CDC advisors will meet this coming Tuesday to decide. Who should get the vaccine first once one is approved. Alex per share AE ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.