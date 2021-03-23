Transcript for Officials give update on Colorado supermarket shooting

This is an ABC news special report. Now reporter David Muir. Good morning we are coming on the air at this hour we have breaking news we continue to follow what's happened in Boulder, Colorado law enforcement about to hold a briefing on the horrific mass shootings. At a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado as we know ten people killed including boulder police officer Alex Eric Talley. An eleven year veteran of the department of father of seven. And the first officer on the scene the shooting started in the parking lot and then moved into the store witnesses describe the terrifying moments. Saying when the shooting started people ran for the exit some went into hiding. We're told everyone. Who was shot died in fact the only person who was injured and survive which the man police took away the suspect. We know the shootings began at 245 yesterday afternoon local police the FBI and ATF on the scene by 3 PM. There was a standoff with the gunman the gunman was as I mentioned the only person injured food and survived he is in custody there's been little information about him. We are looking this morning to seek we will learn more about that the briefing is about to begin. So let's take a look at the scene we know authorities. Are talking to reporters to let them know. Some of the people who'll be talking let's just listen. To this woman for a moment. We are asking that you respect the privacy of the victim asks. We have liaisons who will work with you if they are willing to they want to and they are willing to speak with you but please respect their privacy. We will also be releasing information about the suspects we ask that you not give him the notoriety that he wants. In addition if they're anyone who wants to make donations to help any of the victims. Please do so at this time for the fallen heroes foundation the Colorado fallen heroes foundation. I write I'm gonna grab all the speakers. I information that they will say it will become not in a press release as soon as they are done talking they will all speak. And then they will take questions after they have all spoken. Any question. Sam SAM. Weaver W de Suez you can see. You there one of the local authorities telling reporters school becoming before the microphone. Prepping reporters for what they're about to hear more on the suspect. More on the ten people who died in what was a typical trip to the super mark just an awful scene that played out yesterday afternoon in boulder. We got word within a short time that shots have been fired inside that store and we've been hearing from eyewitnesses in the past 24 hours describing. Just a horrific scene inside that grocery store some actually saying that they. Hoped that what they were hearing were items perhaps falling in the back of the store machinery and they may soon realized that no this was in fact gunfire. We heard from one shopper in the front of the store. Who who said clash shattered above his head and he ran to back at the store some of the shoppers inside the store exiting through a loading dock hiding behind bushes outside the store. Sadly knowing full well that this was another map shooting and as we know it's the second mass shooting now in a week. It was late last week of course a nation. Was moved by the loss of life in Atlanta. A series of Spock shootings. Multiple people dead in that mass shooting 86 of them of Asian descent. And now our cameras trained on Boulder, Colorado as the country in the nation watches have another mass shooting play out in America this time tend at. Back up and has been on the scene since the overnight hours and Matt you have talked and heard from these witnesses who knew within a matter of seconds. What they were been trying to survive. David took some of them a gun shot or two to actually registered that this was a mass shooting in the supermarket. But they were shopping at and as you mentioned he ran for the exits they did whatever they could to save their lives even running past the bodies of people who had been shot. And right now we're about to begin this press conference someone to turn back to you get this. There he met thank you and let's listen in. Thank you for everybody being here today. Dozens of agencies continue to investigate yesterday's mass shooting. At the king stickers at their 3600 table mesa drive. The Boulder County coroner's office worked overnight to identify all of the victims. And notify the next of kin which I'm extremely grateful for. The last victim was removed from the scene at 1:30 AM today. By 202 AM all the victims had been identified. By 3:59 AM the families of the victims have been notified. When I read the names of the deceased. Denny strong. Twenty years old. And Evans to date ski 23. Ricky that's 25. Two alone a comedy act 49. Suzanne fountain. 59. Terry like her fifty want. Officer Eric Talley. 51. Kevin Mahoney. 61. Lynn Murray 62. Jodi waters 65. Our hearts go out to all the victims killed during the senseless act of violence. We are committed. With state local and federal authorities. For a thorough investigation. And we'll bring justice to each of these families. Regarding the suspect at approximately 2:40 PM on Monday. March 22. Officers were dispatched to Kingston first on table mesa drive officers arrived on the scene within minutes and immediately entered the store. And engage the suspect. The risks exchange of gunfire which such tests was shot. No other officers were injured the suspect was taken into custody at 3:28 PM he was transported to the hospital for treatment. Now in stable condition. The suspect has been identified as a mod Alyssa. 21 of Nevada. He has been charged with ten counts of murder in the first degree and Walsh be shortly transported the boulder county jail. Press release with his a different information the victim's information will be forthcoming. I appreciate you being here. And I want to say to the community. I'm so sorry this incident happens. And we're going to do everything in our power to make sure the suspect. Has a thorough trial. And we do a thorough investigation. With this and gonna turn this over to governor Wallace served. Thank you chief Fergie you're here short area work the last. Less Dana how often and there's going to be a lot more ahead. And of course I mean sending here not not just as governor but as someone who's called this community in my home for most of my life in his shop that that. Kings who present table mesa many times across my life and you know my heart aches today and I think all of our stances as coloradans. As as Americans. Four this senseless tragedy the loss of life as we hear. Those names. Everybody. And and and Boulder County is a small community we're looking over the list do we know anybody I'm sure that we know people that know people. People of all ages and people who started their day. With a cup of coffee and reading the morning paper. Perhaps. Getting their kids ready and put it on a winner code to go out. Maybe they are making last minute spring break plans but none of them expected that this would be. Their last day here. On the planet. It's simple run for milk it aegs you know getting ready to to shop. Going in and regular way we all live our lives something that we can all identify with. Led to a complete tragedy here today are heartsick. For those who lost their lives. For their families for the survivors left behind four. The survivors were able to get out who have. Scars to can't be seen better every bit. As painful. I don't I think the boulder police department. At first responders. So many police from. Agencies across the state came to the call in time of need. Not only do we lose ten lives. But this is real horror and terror for all of us. The simple act of shopping at a grocery store. And a blast Dana half last twelve hours the families or victims. Our friends they've been notified of their loss that's why these names were released yesterday. The families have been notified. Everybody wiley hoping that it wasn't your friend your your coworker or your. Your family member. Many residents of south boulder at every people checking in with them are you okay are you okay. Host of social media are you okay. And look this losses especially painful. For their friends in the family members of those up behind and as governor I offer my condolences. To all those who suffer loss but this is a loss for all of us. And we more. Those who fell as a state. And we mourn them as a nation has been a painful year. And we sit here once again surrounded by seemingly incomprehensible. Senseless loss. This is a pain that we need to sit where we can't let ourselves ever become numb the pain because we simply can't let. This be accepted. As anything close true normal occurrence. There's a full investigation. Under way. The eyes of the nation are on boulder the eyes of the nation are on Colorado. And at every level law enforcement federal state local. Is working together to make sure that we can bring justice. In this case that's exactly what boulder police officer Eric Talley was was doing. As he lost his life in the line of duty. He was to row Oakley trying to save others. The state of Colorado has 35. People from the Colorado bureau of investigations and state troopers. Assist in the investigation since yesterday we've offered to help with victim services as well. And of course older community has the full support of state and federal law enforcement. As we go about the difficult task. Ahead of the unfairness of it all. This can be difficult for people the process. Flags have barely been raised back to full mast after the tragic shooting in Atlanta the claim eight lives and now. If a tragedy here. Close to home at a grocery store that could be any of our neighborhood grocery stores. Through this last weekend in Colorado. University opportunity to enjoy the spring beautiful spring out for whether spending time the great outdoors. Sense of renewal a sense of of hope ahead. Perhaps that we were on the precipice of normalcy. I hope that the victims today god got some simple pleasure on that beautiful spring day. Before tragedy hit. I wish I could send here and promised that the pain will heal quickly. It will but for the family. And friends. And our community. The loss indoors. And at times like this. It's hard to see. The light. That shines through the darkness. We all need space to mourn. Space to be angry that's legitimate feelings based help those who were left behind. Space to ask. The simple question why. Space to support those who made it out of the grocery store. With their lives. With lifelong scars that we cannot see. Space to celebrate. The ten lives. That were lost yesterday. And we need the fortitude. To carry on. We will hold the evil do are responsible. To the full extent of the law for his actions. The we will always remember the victims of the Kingston troopers shooting. A lot of turn it over to the congressman from the area. Congress then Joseph figures. Thank you. Governor polish for your leadership I want to thank law enforcement in the Boulder County area. For their incredible leadership two district attorney Michael Doherty to the chief of police. To the brave and heroic police officers with the boulder police department. Whose actions yesterday truly saved lives to the federal partners interim US attorney Kirsch and FBI special agent in charge Schneider for their efforts the coordination I think you'll hear from law enforcement at the local state and federal level. Has been strong. And an important. As we deal with this terrible mass. Shooting here in our community. Is been a devastating 24 hours for bolder. And four state. Like the governor this is my community. We lived in Boulder County for many years I whites born in boulder. And we went to school in boulder. This is our community. And we are heartbroken. Absolutely heartbroken. For the pain. And the anguish that so many in our community and across our state. Are feeling today. Ten lives lost. Ten friends. Neighbors sisters. Brothers. Parents. Colleagues and community members. Families that are grieving today. Woke up today without their lawful us including. An officer who bravely died in the line of duty protecting this community officer tally. His service and his sacrifice. When never be forgotten. Like many view my heart is heavy and it is in grief in an anguish. The loss of life is truly heartbreaking. An unimaginable and so our hearts. Thoughts are prayers are with the families of those victims. With the survivors. Of yesterday's terrible mash shooting. With the front line grocery store employees. And with every member of our community here in boulder. As the governor said yesterday. Coloradans. What to their local consumers. To pick up groceries. To buy eggs. Some of them to get a Kobe vaccine. In a mere instant. Our community was up turn by senseless act of violence. This year's coloradans. We've faced a lot of challenges. And in this year of separation. Due to cope it up Lawson of loneliness. Grocery stores by consumers. Have been one of our consisting gathering place. One of the few routine activities. That we've continued to engage in its coloradans and as Americans. It's hard to describe. What it means. For this safe place. To see a horrible tragedy like this unfold. There's a lot that we don't know there's a lot still unfolding from yesterday's events. But let me simply say this. This cannot be our new normal. We should be able to feel safe and our grocery stores. Should be able to feel safe. In our schools in our movie theaters. And in our communities. We need to see a change. Because we have lost far too many lives. As I said I've lived in Boulder County for many years. And 1 thing I am sure of is this our community is strong. It's kind. It is compassionate. And it is resilient. And we will get through this. Together. As we comfort each other. As we begin the process of healing in the coming days and weeks. And tough months ahead. Now it's turned over to the mayor of boulder. Same week. And good morning. Today our city is grieving the census loss of ten lives in our community. The people who were killed yesterday. Where individuals. Going about their daily business. When a man with a gun monstrous Lee struck them down. They had spam lane and France. Loves. And passions. And dreams have tomorrow's. That will no longer come for them. We feel these losses in our bones. Some of us more deeply than others but all of us are agonized. By this tragedy can. They'll be time to come. To pursue justice. Repair damaged seek answers. And pursue remedies. But today we remember we appreciate and we honor the lives of those who were killed. One of those who we remember his boulder police officer Eric Talley. Who was gunned down as he valiantly protected those who are in mortal danger. Officer tallying a truly heroic public servant. Joins the ranks of six other boulder police officers. Who have laid down their lives there for the people of our city. We can never thank officer tally or his family. Enough for their sacrifice. But we will not forget it. Many are alive today because of the actions of Eric Talley and other first responders. And their bravery is a blessing to assault him. Boulders a city full of giving and resilient people. And we will help each other heal and recover from this tragedy. Well there's also an active and energetic community and we will put our energy to use in repairing the civic fabric which has been torn. And baldor is a thoughtful. And visionary community. And we will work to build a future in which tragedies like this lived in a distant and unimaginable past. The today we will grieve and we will console one another. And we remember that can pressure souls that we've lost yesterday. And here and I'll turn it over to boulder DA Michael Doherty. Good morning I'm Michael dart in and the district attorney for bald accounting. Yesterday. Older suffered a tragic and horrific attack. The victims who were food shopping we're engaged in every day act something we all do. And it turned out. To be their last day on earth. I cannot imagine the pain and agony that their loved ones their families are feeling right now. And to them I want to say this. I promise you that all of us here worked tirelessly to support you and help you through this process. And also to make sure that the killer is held at civilly and fully accountable for what he did. To them. All the loved ones and friends of the victims and to the boulder community yesterday. Officer Eric Talley. Died heroically. Is one of the many outstanding members of Boulder County law enforcement and you've been an officer here at the boulder police department. The patrol car behind us is here in his honor today. He died charging into the line of fire to save people or simply trying to live their lives and go food shopping. And the man who gunned them down will be held fully responsible. They were. Ten people killed yesterday. The chief chief Harold read off the names. Of all ten. I would ask you to join me as a community. As a country and honoring and respecting. All ten of the victims. The killer his name. That will live in infamy. But today let us remember the victims. And let us work tirelessly for them to make sure the right thing happens. In this case and I can prom issue that is our solemn commitment. To the victims and the families and to this community. Why did this happen. We don't have the answer to that yet. And the investigation is in the very early stages the invest in hard to determine that the nation will come. What I can tell you today. It is that. Boulder and Colorado is giving its very best of the response. What happen. We've had agencies from all around the metro area. District attorneys and prosecutors from all around the state of Colorado. Law enforcement from every area around boulder and Denver responding to help. And give their very alt this vicious attack and the investigation that will follow. So we are in the very early stage the investigation there is much to learn. But it really want to stress the incredible quell cooperation. Between federal state and local partners it's exactly what we should do in response this kind of horrific act. Having been it be a roar movie theater shooting. In the hours after that attack I can tell you part. Of what made that response so incredibly important. Was that we had federal state and local partners responding together working as a team giving it every bit of effort and energy. And commitment to ensuring justice for all the victims. That's the kind of response we see in Boulder County here today. Again just as back then. Federal state and local partners working very closely to ensure that the right thing happens at the criminal case. And that justice is done for each and everyone of the ten victims. The arrest affidavit and arrest warrant were completed and signed at approximately 3 AM this morning. The offend there. Whose name has already been provided to you is being held at a hospital currently I anticipate that will be released from the hospital shortly. And then be transported to the boulder county jail. Once he's booked into the boulder Kenny jail we'll follow our normal protocol and the affidavit and warrant has been cleared. By my office to be released to the community and to the media. Sits in media you can expect that affidavit and warrants be available for release. After he's booked into the jail which again. At this point I believe will be later today after his medical treatment is completed. I do want to stress. But the investigation is really in its early stages. And Logan work incredibly hard to see it through to completion that completion is likely more than a year from now. But between now and that day when justice is done for all ten of these victims. I can promise you we're gonna work together. That the federal state and local levels to give this case are all and to make sure we do justice to these victims. Nothing more place. Nothing can fill. The void for the families. And their loved ones. Back to promise you that we'll hold him accountable. Thank you very much in LA is John and I'm gonna turn it over to US attorney Matt Kirsch and I really afraid. Appreciate mr. Kirsch and his team being here both last night and today. My and everyone I met Kirsch and the US attorney for the district of Colorado. You've already heard from most of the speakers this morning about how this investigation is proceeding exactly as an investigation at this type (%expletive) With full cooperation between. Federal state and local authorities I'm here to affirm for you on behalf of the federal law enforcement community that that is happening. The federal law enforcement community the US attorney's including US attorney's office the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The ATF. And any other resources that are necessary. In order to make sure that this investigation is pulling complete. Will be brought to this investigation. I want to close by saying two more things first of all on behalf of the federal law enforcement community I wanna join in adding that communities sincere condolences and sympathies. To the victims the victims' families their friends and to the community at large. We know that the community and all of those people are grieving we understand that our role as Michael dirty just explained. Is to seek justice for this tragic event and my pledge to you is that is exactly what the federal law enforcement community is going to deal. With that I'm and turn it over to special agent in charge of the Denver office Michael Schneider thank you. Good morning as history said my name's Michael Schneider in the special agent charged for the FBI here in Colorado. First and foremost I want to offer my sincere condolences on the have to the FBI. To the boulder police department and the families of the of the victims of the census act of violence. What we mourn the devastating loss our objective is to conduct a thorough and meticulous investigation. The FBI is involved because the resources we can bring to bear to support our law enforcement partners in the investigation. At this time we are supporting evidence collection. We're supporting processing the crime scene we are conducting interviews and we are fighting and a local support as we exploit all the evidence that is collected. As part of that process we seek the public's help. Any information that can be provided 28 our investigation we ask be provided to to the FBI. We have two means of providing that information the first is digital media can be provide two provided to FBI dot gov. Ford slash boulder shooting. You can also call the FBI's tip line which is 1800. Called the FBI. Again you know information is too small. And we encourage the public to share any information they may have. Our objective in this investigation is to conduct a thorough investigation. Which includes identifying the subjects motives. Our effort is ongoing. It's been less than 24 hours since the shooting took place. In MVP premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time. I can tell you the community is safe and we will continue to share updates as we conduct our investigation it can draw conclusions. As a result of that investigation. We are grateful to the tremendous partnerships that exists here in this community. We are working very closely with the boulder police department. The boulder county sheriff's office the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The US attorney's office in the district attorney's office. And we can assure the public we'll follow every lead as we conduct our investigation. And bring justice to the victims you. Will now take a few questions. Us bank. Seeing the video. We will be releasing a photo of the suspect that these dogs at all do anything about. You know. Q I suffered Lakeland it was a through and through Wilmington his leg. Minutes section of the slaying and that's comparable offer. Weren't we're not sure at this time. Hate them or not that I know officer. No no motive at this time. This. Nothing. I think it from the press release about a Bradley. At this time investigators I'm have spoken with him and I have a ballot Michael Doherty who's running that section of the investigation. We would be. Why do want to stress when the very early stages of the investigation. The arrest affidavit and warrant is going to be released later today once he's booked into Bullitt county jail and we're doing that to provide as much information as we can as soon as we can. And turns and terms a statements that he may have made to investigators first. I want to stress that he's innocent unless and until proven guilty of course as we do and every case. But more importantly your question I would collecting those statements now be providing those in the weeks ahead I don't have a list of the statements he's made up to this point. And the investigation is still in the very early stages them. His name and his. That community which he led this included in the press release and yes it was our data. I know that there's an extends an investigation just getting under way into his background he's lived most of his life in the United States. And beyond that we're still in the very early stages of the investigation. Yeah it's. Me you know. The at this time we fully believe we're very confident that the community is safe. And that he I'm sorry. Just 12. And that he was the only person involved obviously it's early in the investigation we're gonna continue to run down every lead I will just briefly say I'm glad yes that question. There was a name going around social media and the media yesterday. You'll recognize that it's not. The individual who's been charged we don't believe there was any connection whatsoever between those two individuals Satie accent that was reported on in the media and social media. I think people doing their best to get information now but he does not appear to be connected to this at all. It's definitely a T shirt it seems. You. Know right now it's it's it's hard it's challenging. I'd live three blocks up the street. From that store. On your word about your neighbors you're worried about your partners your word about. Everything when you get that call. And so. Yeah I feel not. Can't. And it's heartbreaking it's heartbreaking to talk to victims. Their families. You know it's tragic this officer had seven children. Ages five day eighteen. I just had that officers. Whole family in my office two weeks ago to give him an award. And so it is personal this is my community I live here. We to have something like this happened so. So close to where you live in. And to know the fear and community. Good to know that the officer's. Sacrifice themselves. It's heartbreaking. Yeah I can tell you that he's a very kind man. And he didn't have to go into policing. He had a profession before this. But he fell at a higher calling. And he loved this community. And he's everything that police seen deserves and needs. He cared about this community. He cared about boulder police department he cared about his family. Can he was willing to die. To protect others. And that gets lost in translation. Week. There. I don't know all the details at this time all I can tell you is. Spoken since some of their families. And I can just tell you that they're heartbroken. This is the worst call you could ever received as a family member's job. Not that we know we've checked with CEO and at this time we do not believe. Obviously preliminary information but at this time we do not believe any receives students. And carry. What happened. I am aren't I just know we started receiving calls for service at 2:30 PM. And obviously we received a barrage of calls for service for shots fired. And I believe we see received one call with a man with a some type of controlled rifle. And they came in back to back to back. Boardwalk. Yeah actually the award was fair offs of tallies aren't. Asa tele types CPR he taught his family CPR. Napster's tally wanted to sons swallowed. The quarter. And because officer tallied. Taught his children CPR one of the sons was able to save the little boy's life. And so. The boulder police department just scared the Simon ward. Her life saving. The war. We're calling. We're. All my officers are doubled up. And thanks to the state and all of the local authorities that are here have offered to. Run calls a service for us. And none of my officers wanted to do that so we partnered I want and they wanna be out with community. Or after. I'm telling that I was sorry we're gonna get through this. Don't lose your compassion. You'll get through this who will come out of this stronger. A mark. So I think we're almost. We're about to wrap up questions and just to fill in for one of the questions that were asked. Chief Harold met with some of the victim Stanley is last night. Other victim families were notified by other members of the boulder police department and the corners office. About no certifications are completed as reflected in the press release at around 4 o'clock in the morning. You asked about how officers are doing and some when it asked about the mood. Amongst the investigators. I would describe it as very determined. And very focused there's a lot of work to be done. We have local state and federal law enforcement inside this building and at the crime scene and at different locations throughout the metro area working on this case right now. So to answer your question I would say the group is very focused on the work that is going to be done we've recognize the trauma that's been inflicted upon the victims. Families and also upon our community and and it's gonna drive us to do everything we need to do to see this case the right result some it to turn it over to. Dion. So some of that it's nations can be contained in the arrest affidavit it's coming out later today. Some of those details still need to be get nailed down so I'm gonna hold off on that. And after the arrest affidavit comes at a fee of additional questions about economy now. Or that Dion now actually come mine but that's still in the early stages the crime scene is being processed thanks the evidence recovery team at the FBI. Mean they of the best of the best. So they're going to be at the king super anticipate the next couple of days and we'll continue to have updates about the crime scene investigation. And the prosecution of the individual who's. Wholly responsible for the ten victims were killed. Them. I anticipate that the suspect will be released from the hospital today. Obviously that's based on what his doctors are sayings that could change of course. But if history released today to be transported to the ball to Kenny jail. Booked into the jail and in the affidavit -- be available to all of you I'm gonna turn it back Corey Deon but I really do appreciate all of you being here today thing and there you have it. Michael Doherty and the DA there in boulder talking about the suspect in the hospital Ahmad Alyssa is his name 21 years old of our -- Colorado that's northwest of Denver Sealth. Of older we did get a little bit more information on the suspect that he lived in the US they said up for most of his life. No word on a motive they said the investigation is very early. And as we always. Like to do. We prefer to concentrate on the victims and be ages and the names were revealed there at that press conference. Danny Strong twenty years old Devin Stravinsky 23 Ricky olds 25. True Lana bark and night back 49 Suzanne fountain 59 Terry like her 51. Officer Eric Talley 51 Kevin Mahoney 61 Lynn Marie 62. And Jodi waters who was 6510. Victims ranging in age from twenty years old 23 years old. All the way up to 62. And 65 your sold. And we heard from a heartbroken police chief there you could hear it in her voice Maris Harold. Talking about how she lives three blocks from that supermarket that she had just have that officer and his entire family. At the police department just couple of weeks ago to give him an a war she sings a kind man that he had a profession before being a police officer. That all of his children were in the office. To watch their dad get that award ages five to eighteen he has seven children that he leaves behind. Let's bring in our chief national correspondent Matt government who was on the scene he's been there all night long and Matt. It is nothing short of heartbreaking when you hear the names ten names ages twenty to 65. And did we haven't actually been able to have access to the families we haven't known names until just moments ago but I think what you saw. In the chief's reaction. To the loss of life that encapsulates. How hard hit this community is. I think to many press conferences after shootings I have never seen a police chief essentially break down emotionally this has hit this community. Personally I quite deeply. And I think that was as it is today obviously they're pursuing this investigation. Meticulously with the assistance. Of the FBI. They say it's going to be a number of days before that's completed. The first thing that's gonna happen in terms of the investigation we are told. Is that as soon mr. Gardena DA said they're going to release the suspect from the hospital to the jail and at that point we'll get he arrest affidavit. And a lot more information about. Him and thought about the circumstances the specific circumstances. Of the shooting and didn't he may be able to hear an. What about her and what's going on right now is the re reading the names. Of the victims and it is stable. Here and we will. Have that for all of our viewers. At abcnews.com. Just as soon as the official list comes out though the list I just read was based on what they had said just. A short time ago those names and ages and has met underscore that point that authorities there on the ground and visibly moved by what they've witnessed there in their community. They made to note that some of those people inside that store were simply they're lined up to get their Colbert shot reminder of the times that we're and that we. Are still in the middle of a pandemic in this country. The governor there governor Paul lists making the point that the flags. To represent NB a lives lost last week in Atlanta had just gone back up and now America and Colorado dealing with another mass shooting. I'm David Muir more and ABC news live and I'll see you for world news tonight. This has been a special report from ABC.

