Which are announces new details about the man who went on that shooting Rampage in west Texas over the weekend killing seven people and wounding more than 28 including a baby. The focus of the investigation right now is how that shooter was able to get his hands on a gun. This morning ABC news has learned the gunman in the Odessa Texas nationally and filled a federal background contract. Because he had been clinically diagnosed as being mentally ill. Authorities say shortly before 36 year old says the tore began his Rampage on the highway eight that ended in this room bullets. He was fired from his trucking job. He and his employer then both dials 911. A tour also call the FBI tip line just fifteen minutes before the gunfire erupted very go here call. They're making threats police say he first fired on a state trooper who would pulled him over during a routine traffic stop. Then terrorize the Midland Odessa area shooting at more than twenty different locations. Among the seven people killed a fifteen year old girl shopping with her family. And a forty year old father shot while sitting at a red light his wife and kids in the car with him. The shooter eventually ditching his car and hijacking a postal thing and killing the driver. And ramming that male ran into a police cruiser before he was finally killed a neighbor says she too had called police on a tour for his troubling behavior saying. He was firing his gun late at night. She told us in Spanish she called the cops but they never came. Now law enforcement facing the troubling question how despite being diagnosed as mentally ill that he get a hold of that weapon. And a seventeen month old baby injured in the shooting is now recovering at home after shrapnel was removed from our chats.

