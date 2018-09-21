Transcript for Officials: 4 killed, including suspect, at Maryland Rite Aid facility

Only show this Rite Aid distribution center you see behind me remains closed this morning as police continue their investigation and there is. One question. Why did this 26 year old woman from Baltimore County. Opened fire on her fellow employees. Leaving three of them dead and three in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds. This all happened at 9 o'clock in the morning. The 26 year old employee. Whose name is notion Mosley arrived for work as normal. The Associated Press is quoting a fellow worker who told his wife that he said. The woman was having an argument with another employee and then quote went off and started firing a nine millimeter gun in several directions hitting those six fellow employees. He says according to the Associated Press she didn't appear to be targeting anyone specifically. But was randomly fire that started outside this distribution center. She then moved inside the distribution center. And pointed the gun on herself and took her own life she died at the hospital so you have four dead here three being treated this is the latest workplace incident. In about 24 hours there was one in Philadelphia and another in the midwest as well the day before on Wednesday. Police say they are continuing to trying to figure out a motive a friend is quoted by the Baltimore Sun as saying that Mosley at felt like the world was against terror. But that she was not an angry person and suggests that maybe she was emotionally distressed. Police will brief reporters again later today as to what they believe may have been the motive here in this latest workplace shooting. Alicia.

