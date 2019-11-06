Transcript for Officials warn of 'zombie snake' that plays dead

And North Carolina has issued a warning against what it called zombie snake. But those snakes and fears that the state parks and recreation agency says the Easter hog knows snake. Pretends to be dead by lying on its back. They're not poisonous but they share several traits with cobras. When threatened they hissed loudly and spread their necks if that fails to scare off the threat this snakes play dead you might call them. The slithering debt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.