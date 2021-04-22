Transcript for Ohio officials launch investigation into fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant

Ohio officials have launched an investigation into the deadly police shooting of sixteen year old Kai of Bryant. Body camera footage shows the teen appearing to lunge at someone with a knife in her hand before she was shot and killed. But the family calls the officer's use of force disproportionate. Trevor alt is in Columbus, Ohio for us with more on this Trevor what's the latest. Good morning Diane overnight we saw more anguish more outrage here in Columbus, Ohio as a result of another fatal shooting at the hands of police and because the city has mated unprecedented move to release body camera footage very early we're getting a firsthand look. At how this shooting happened at the shots were fired by officer Nicholas reared in. He was responding to a 911 call of an attempted stabbing and that shooting happens within ten or eleven seconds of him getting on the scene you can see. From his body camera. But there was an altercation he arrived and it appears to be that young girl sixteen year old buckeye of Bryant. Is wielding a knife and lounging at another young girl in the pink and that's when officer reared in. Fires four shots he hits much higher Bryant did she later died at the hospital and now. An investigation is underway to determine whether officer Riordan was justified in firing those shots whether he violated department policy. Or broke the law eat and because this is being handled by an outside agency that independent investigation. The interim chief of police here in Columbus can't comment specifically on. The shooting and though he does say. That according to department policy when there is a deadly threat officers are authorized to use their weapon. He says in circumstances like this say an officer could use a taser they of the time in the space but. They are within their rights to use a weapon of course that's something that that independent agency. Is going to be working to determine themselves. And we've heard of course with that body Kara footage released early with a 91 calls released we know the city says they are committed to transparency than a year. Is promising accountability here in this investigation by the separate agency might take weeks or months but the city is saying. They've had. Police involved shootings before and happening just within the past few months they are going to get to the bottom of what happened here and determine whether or not. Any policy was violated or in laws were broken. In this fatal shooting of a Kai Bryant. Diane and I care broth in Columbus for us thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.