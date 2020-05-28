Transcript for Ohio reopens with a phased approach after being impacted by coronavirus

Ohio is one of many states that has begun its phased approach to re opening back up their economy after being impacted by the corona virus. The state has over 31000 confirmed covet nineteen cases so far. Here with us to tell us more on how Ohio plans to lower those numbers. And get back to were safely is lieutenant governor John Hughes said lieutenant governor thanks for being with us and I know the viruses claimed the lives of more than 18100 people in your state so. As you now continue to reopen how do you get back to business safely. Well we do it by making sure that everybody is following the proper protocols and we know what those are that's the distance seen its disinfecting it's wearing masks were appropriate. And an asking people to take the personal and collective responsibility that it's going to take for us to do this together. We know that we have to open up aspects of the economy by the end of the month will be about 95% of the private economy will be open. But we want to emphasize that as were restoring those opportunities. That it's contingent its contingent upon people doing the right things respecting each other and following proper protocol so we don't see. A resurgence of spread. Right and I know that's the goal for every state in every state has different. Ways in which their re openings of walk us through Ohio is doing which businesses have opened back up which businesses remain closed. Well. Almost everything new manufacturing distribution office all of that opened up on May the fourth retail on the twelfth. Restaurants and personal care. On fifteenth. And and burden open net day cares now Chris we know people have to have places to take their children is are going back to work. All of these kinds of things are open. What's not open our large venues like amusement parks concerts. Theaters sports stadiums where you have. Hundreds if not thousands of people gathering together. But we're looking at those to see where we end up later in the summer. With some of those kinds of activities so that's what's open but everything has a protocol attached to it about how we have to keep that Spacey look we know this works. We know we've seen the numbers we we went from a 2.4. Person spread for every one person had the virus now duel one to one person spread. Even with opening all of these things up and we just have to maintain that so that we can. Not see a resurgence because what we don't want to do is we don't wanna go backwards. And the success of the strategy could look there's uncertainty around that we recognize that but people also one have hope they want to have hope that that. Their lives are going to be able to resume at least in some way as they remembered them. And noon to the key to that is doing the reopening. Doing this doing the interaction with one another and right way that respects the fact that this virus is still out there are still a threat. And our lives nano hope this is so important and I know that Ohio has been the scene for many protests against those stay home orders initially and then even the reopening plan itself. What is your message for them. Look who we've always said in is we've gone through this war we are all in this together literally. Everybody's individual behavior has a collective outcome. In terms of spreading the virus or not spreading the virus. If you if you don't want to see restrictions in place then please. You know. Respect social distancing Wear a mask if it's feasible for you so that so that we slow the the potential for spread. We have who we are all connected in this and we have to to help each other respect one another. And understand yes we know young people are not susceptible to mortality is older folks button young people can spread so. Oh we need to make sure that we're looking out for each other. All right we'll certainly important information for every one to remember lieutenant governor John Hughes dead thank you so much for your time today we certainly appreciate it. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.