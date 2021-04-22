Ohio shooting outrage

More
Body camera footage shows Ma’Khia Bryant appearing to lunge at someone with a knife in her hand before she was shot and killed but her family is speaking out against the use of force.
4:45 | 04/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio shooting outrage

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:45","description":"Body camera footage shows Ma’Khia Bryant appearing to lunge at someone with a knife in her hand before she was shot and killed but her family is speaking out against the use of force.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77242879","title":"Ohio shooting outrage","url":"/US/video/ohio-shooting-outrage-77242879"}