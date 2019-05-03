Transcript for Ohio teen who rebelled against anti-vaccine household testifies before Senate

And so happening right now eighteen. Out of Ohio is testifying. On Capitol Hill before the senate he can't help lines after getting standard vaccinations. Against his parents' wishes here's a bit of his testimony. I'm there always seems to be account reclaim our rebuttal and always something to track back quit in terms of debate. Though this BC journalists who says this is not true for the vaccine debate ends I proposed by push my mother with his concern that. Should missing for acts. I approach my mother numerous times trying to explain that vaccines are safe and that my M should be vaccinated. Approaching even with articles in the CDC explicitly claiming that. Ideas that vaccine cause autism and extremely dangerous consequences were incorrect. So this view that a lot of parents. A lot of adults share so apparently this teenager he he. Went through life without getting vaccinations his mother believes that those would lead to autism so. Now he's decided he's going to he's getting his vaccinations and of course as you heard there is testifying on Capitol Hill about this. Now this is it up pretty consistent view when my boys were young I heard the same thing has spread out the vaccines. To reduce the risk of of getting autism what me what would you doctors share. With us that others about vaccinations and how important they need be to cats. I think it's doctors the emphasized that vaccines and one thief gave work and that their effective. Being used immunity or protection by imitating a fire is by their by. Infecting a person wins either a dead form of the virus or we can form of the virus. And that allows our immune system to develop antibodies and protection against the virus. Most of the side effects of the with the vaccine sire a limited and I rare. The most common. Kind of a side effect would be a soreness in the arm or redness and arm are slight fever. Let the benefits far outweigh any potential risks from vaccines. OK well doctor combos and doctor had he got thank you so much you both for joining us this morning on the different. Thank you come.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.