Oklahoma judge expected to rule in opioid case

The state sued Johnson & Johnson for causing the opioid epidemic.
0:12 | 08/26/19

Transcript for Oklahoma judge expected to rule in opioid case
An Oklahoma judge is expected to rule today on the State's historic lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson a lawsuit seeks. Seventeen billion dollars accusing the company of starting at old York crisis. I pushing the addictive painkillers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

