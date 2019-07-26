Transcript for Oldest person to ever climb Kilimanjaro returns home

Good evening guys this is the second time and has made her way back here sky harbor after a grueling hike she did this hike a few years ago and at the time she was the oldest woman to do it. Now this time it's a little bit different she's not only the oldest woman she's the oldest person to make it all the way to the top. Excitement as an out hey who's this thing is some kind of a song you could call them the welcome home committee hip hip hooray. Have had it hit parade from the balloons. Hip hip her. I don't know I can't get anything out of the hole lead signs we in his day. Brown. Down to the song you. They're anxiously waiting for and Laura Moore now the oldest person to. Ever hike Mount Kilimanjaro. In Africa she fits me you know I'm Paula I'm gonna do it again I think it's hoping not. You're asking. Jack icy air. Okay. So it wasn't easy hike for man she's 89 years old and this was her second time climbing the highest peak in Africa the tallest free standing mountain in the world. After finding out to other people Peter record she set a few years ago hand started up the mountain again. There was a point when I really was unfair because I LB coy stagnant for mountain and I had great pain in my side and I couldn't take the lead. And I was afraid that if I couldn't keep up humane. Aspect couldn't get out. In order to break both records and would have to climb above 191000 feet with no assistance or oxygen. Even if she felt she'd have to get up on her own or forfeit the race she made it so it took nine days round trip today she says. It was all worth it. He gave him listed as possible in mind body and scare. Me deeply involved in this they didn't sell. Him. Evidence. In Phoenix tonight I get a list of the tree mementos. And I probably better than some nails. Just into syrup ABC fifteen Arizona.

