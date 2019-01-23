Transcript for Olivia Ambrose kidnapping suspect due in court after Boston disappearance

Libby Ambrose is back with her family after she disappeared Saturday after a night out on the town we act. Beyond. Happy to have Libby home paints. It's amazing. We're grateful and we know that many times in O'Connor isn't this authorities arrested 38 year old Victor Kenya after finding Ambrose inside his apartment Tuesday afternoon. This exclusive video from our Boston ABC affiliate WC BB capturing Pena in handcuffs when we meet entry into that apartment. We eventually separated them. The suspect incidents the Africans Ambrose had been added a bar with her twin sister and friends. I went to her apartment. And she hadn't been there. It was like Saddam or heard him home like the jams on the back and everything. Authorities say at 1104 PM Saturday she seen leaving the bar with one man who was later eliminated as a suspect. Then at 1142. She's approached by two other men one scene on surveillance video putting his arms around her. Watching her police say the pair is observed again on video at 1201 AM and at 1213. But this time the other man is gone this obvious from the video surveillance that she did not go along with. Police say Olivea Ambrose appears to be in good health Sherry Preston ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.