Transcript for Operations resume at Newark airport after drone causes airport chaos, FAA says

And operations are back to normal at new works airport in New Jersey after a drone was spotted over the area causing major disruptions. ABC's David Curley is at Newark Airport with the latest. Stephanie operations here at Newark International Airport returning to normal after a strange strange evening last night because of that drone siding are actually two crews. Who say they saw a drone as they approach this airport now the approach path. It's from the north this out there was last night at least and they come over teeter were airport was is just to the north of here. And that's where they saw the drone as they're on the flight path to come in here to Newark. Now at 3500 feet a drone is violating two federal laws. One a drone without a waiver is not supposed to fly higher than 400 feet so that was eight times higher. Then what is expected of a drone to be flying in and there is basically and it exclusion zone around airports five miles you don't fly drone. Five miles of an airport and you don't go higher than 400 feet so if this drone what if this is actually a drone. It violated a number of laws which is why authorities are searching for whomever might have put that drone in an extremely. Dangerous place we heard from pilots saying that what I'm saying that that. Drone hasn't been thirty feet of his aircraft as he was coming here on this flight path and he called a critically close in a critical space. Because there is nothing more dangerous in flight. Then the landing and takeoff phase of a flight so that's why it's spooked. The pilots and that's why the airport ordered a ground stop basically telling aircraft. To circle before they came in here and they actually had aircraft waiting at departure points that could not fly here to New York. Until they reopened the airspace stop that ground stop lifted it and Lotta aircraft start moving again. This of course delaying thousands of passengers who were coming in and out of Newark Airport. Last night. Now this comes about a month after we had those drone scares outside of London Gatwick Airport. There were thousands of passengers in convenience and cost a lot of money to airlines that are for was basically shut down for. But Dana half nearly two days they still had not found anybody responsible. And that Gatwick situation was called hysteria. In a statement by one of the biggest drone makers DJI which is a Chinese company. Called that hysteria and in its statement questioned whether or not the pilots here coming in the Newark. Actually saw a drone was in a balloon or was it a plastic bag or something else authorities are hoping they can find the culprit. And solve this mystery which inconvenienced thousands of travelers Stephanie. David good news there that things are back to normal.

