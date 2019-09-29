Now Playing: Oregon blanketed with early snowfall

Now Playing: ‘Promposal’ a success for couple with Down syndrome

Now Playing: Exclusive interview with Golden Knight who survived after mid-air collision

Now Playing: Newly released video shows school bus driver’s alleged behavior behind the wheel

Now Playing: Woman armed with cleaver taken down in precinct

Now Playing: Video shows violent confrontation between drivers in the middle of rush hour traffic

Now Playing: Airline manufacturer reports unexpected cracks found on wings of some planes

Now Playing: Horse dies at Santa Anita on 2nd day of races

Now Playing: 3 people injured as helicopter crashes at Pennsylvania fair

Now Playing: New York City police officer killed in the Bronx

Now Playing: 7 charged in stabbing death of teen broadcast on Snapchat

Now Playing: Mystery subway singer serenades L.A. commuters

Now Playing: Spooked horse breaks through stable

Now Playing: DC firefighters work to extinguish large brush fire

Now Playing: Terrifying video shows elk charging crowd

Now Playing: Upstate New York battered by severe weather

Now Playing: Albino hedgehog turns up in California backyard

Now Playing: Former police officer delivers emotional testimony about night of deadly shooting

Now Playing: Parachutist killed after slamming into truck on highway while landing