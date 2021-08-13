Oregon governor: ‘We are taking action’ on climate change

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on efforts her state has made to tackle climate change and the extreme weather events like wildfires consuming the western U.S.
5:41 | 08/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oregon governor: ‘We are taking action’ on climate change

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:41","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on efforts her state has made to tackle climate change and the extreme weather events like wildfires consuming the western U.S. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79432956","title":"Oregon governor: ‘We are taking action’ on climate change","url":"/US/video/oregon-governor-taking-action-climate-change-79432956"}