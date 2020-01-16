Transcript for New Orleans police issue warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.

Please Louisiana have issued a warrant for former giants star who owed dealt Beckum junior now this was issued. I just his video has been posted on social media appeared to show Beckham swapping a security officers. In the back it would won't quite a bit of force during LSU's locker room celebration. After Monday night's national championship game and the superdome. Now on and on related note Ellis you says it has contact the NCAA after Beckham apparently handed out cash to tigers players on the field. After the game was a lot going on in that story in the and he was issued a misdemeanor simple battery but you can see if that is hand that and it was in a playful pat on the back it was and some four story. And why would that ever be an appropriate thing to do that some when you don't know them. Even if you do know them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.