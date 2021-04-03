-
Now Playing: Sea turtles rescued in Texas close to returning to ocean
-
Now Playing: Wild sheep shorn of 77-pound fleece
-
Now Playing: Turtles released back into the ocean after winter storm in Texas
-
Now Playing: Women restaurateurs fight together to overcome industry crisis
-
Now Playing: Hilary Duff reveals her first children’s book
-
Now Playing: Brad Paisley discusses goals of his free public grocery store
-
Now Playing: Baby is very unimpressed with mom’s singing
-
Now Playing: Alabama's governor extends mask order until April 9, eases some restrictions
-
Now Playing: Brothers happy dance after discovering they’re going to Disney World
-
Now Playing: Reminder: always use the railing up and down the stairs in the winter!
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Capitol Police ‘obtained intelligence’ on possible breach
-
Now Playing: The push to reopen schools and states dropping mask mandates
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: US Capitol on high alert for possible threat
-
Now Playing: Heather Elvis received ‘relentless’ text messages from Tammy Moorer, friends say
-
Now Playing: Heather Elvis’ family, friends remember her
-
Now Playing: Colorado man arrested in 1982 cold case murders of 2 women
-
Now Playing: Daisy Ridley talks about her new film, ‘Chaos Walking’
-
Now Playing: Kid has driveway dance party with sanitation workers
-
Now Playing: SpaceX landing ends in fiery crash