Transcript for Orthodox Jewish man attacked in Brooklyn

Now to vicious attack in Brooklyn the search is on for the guy who punched a Jewish man who was wearing traditional. Orthodox clothing police hope surveillance video will lead to an arrest. Eyewitness News reporter Derek Waller has a story from east Williamsburg. Andy NYPD says hate crimes are way up this year compared to last year especially against Jewish people. And this latest attack happening here Friday night on the roof avenue near Walt about street a man wearing traditional orthodox Jewish clothing. Clocked in the head. Thankfully Ford investigators that attack was caught on neighborhood surveillance video. You see the heavyset man walk up behind his victim and swing at him punching the 33 year old man in the head. He suffered minor injuries this happened Friday night around 6:40 PM. It's not clear this was motivated by hate the police are certainly looking into that because of what the victim was wearing. I showed the video to people living in this orthodox Jewish neighborhood it looks like that and some of them. Yet. Instead of hostility. What you think we're seeing more than. Why more. And now the anti defamation league says by their count. There's data for similar attacks like this against Jews in Brooklyn. In the last week not to mention reports of swastika drawings that have also been popping up to now be eighty L they're offering a 5000. Dollar reward. For information leading to an arrest and conviction. In these latest cases. Eighties Williamsburg Brooklyn of their wall channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.