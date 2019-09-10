Transcript for Outage outrage: Hundreds of thousands left in the dark

How poor health for more than a million people in California in what's being called the largest prevent native outage in state history this is an unprecedented men the power company PG Indy cutting off electricity for areas in more than half the State's 58 counties preparing for high winds that could potentially bring down power lines and sparked wildfires. The utility held responsible for the so called Hitler prior last year which killed 58 people and was caused by downed power lines it owned. Their safety risk on both sides. Turning power there ardently argued that are wrong. At this point we believe that is definitely necessary steps take for the safety of our of our communities people especially in northern California preparing stocking up on water. And filling up their gas tanks hospital's medical centers and caregivers for homebound patients left scrambling. It won't make sure that patients get down as this one the Oakland. But this is not sustainable over the long prolonged period of time. And with winds still call more than twelve hours after the first outages began at look at the flags no wind here at all as many Californians are frustrated calling this an unnecessarily. Drastic step. I think they jumped the gun in my opinion is no breeze. There was still do on my car. Turnoff is good. Where tilts dangerous. But winds are expected to pick up overnight with gusts up to seventy miles an hour possible in some areas the extreme firefight here in California could last through Friday. After that officials say it could take several days for power to be restored. Are sickens all of ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.