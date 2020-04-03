Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for ‘Outbreak: What You Need to Know’ | Friday at 9|8c on ABC
We can we'll. Two hour. From ABC news 20/20 come sooner outbreak would you need to know Friday and not need central on ABC.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:15","description":"The Breaking New Live 2-Hour 20/20 Television Event – ‘Outbreak: What You Need to Know’ airs Friday night at 9|8c on ABC. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69393392","title":"‘Outbreak: What You Need to Know’ | Friday at 9|8c on ABC","url":"/US/video/outbreak-friday-98c-abc-69393392"}