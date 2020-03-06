Outrage in the nation’s capital

More
ABC News’ Rachel Scott speaks with protesters in Washington, D.C., about why they’re taking to the streets.
4:06 | 06/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Outrage in the nation’s capital

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:06","description":"ABC News’ Rachel Scott speaks with protesters in Washington, D.C., about why they’re taking to the streets. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71034301","title":"Outrage in the nation’s capital","url":"/US/video/outrage-nations-capital-71034301"}