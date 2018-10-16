Transcript for Panama City, Florida, residents struggle to recover after Hurricane Michael

All car is in the ground there in Panama City, Florida one of the hardest hit areas of the storm. And most keeping track of how that recovery process is progressing well. Good morning Diane this is some of the damage that president trump took it and there is destruction block after block. Rubble pretty much everywhere it's almost like a EF three are EF four tornado touched down and just never stopped so many. Homes and buildings destroyed but the real story. Today is the human told there are so many people. We're living without power they don't have cell service. And they don't have running water we met you'll remember a woman yesterday Jackie away she and her family rode out the storm on the second story of a motel. That floor of the motel is gone it is amazing that there alive. We caught up with her family overnight they are living in a home that is covered in insulation it is stifling hot. Inside of that home. And they really don't know what to do next they are living in darkness. Night after night they try to get in contact with vehement they are on a wait list to try to get into a shelter. But the real challenge for people here is the best ways to get in touch with FEMA or going online or downloading. That being mapped out but it you don't have cell service that you don't have our. That is pretty much impossible beyond that what people here can do is. Get into the streets and drive around looking for FEMA trucks because there's more than two dozen of those large RVs that beam it has brought in here but that can be very complicated for people update that. Trees fall down on their cars and they don't really have access to travel across this area plus traffic. Is snarled up pretty much throughout the course of the day just getting around her you just inch and inch. Hour by hour so is still a real struggle. Here on the ground. Diane that's wheel car from Panama City, Florida will thanks.

