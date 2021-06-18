24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Panda twins celebrate birthday at Atlanta zoo

Giant panda twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun celebrated their fifth birthday at Zoo Atlanta with delicious ice &quot;cakes&quot; with bananas and boxes of leaf-eater biscuits.

