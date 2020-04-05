Transcript for Panera Bread starts initiative to provide meals to those in need during pandemic

That was musical artist Livingston's new single "Say the word." Inspired by the together without hunger initiative by panera bread to provide meals to those in needs during the pandemic. Here with us is panera CEO niren chaudhary. Thank you for being with us. I want you to tell us about panera's partnership with feeding America. What are you all doing? This health crisis is fast becoming a financial and humanitarian crisis. 55 million Americans will suffer from hunger and 20% of the food banks my run out of food in the four, five weeks. We just can't accept that. We need to step up and help in any way possible. So we've partnered with feeding America and launched this campaign called together without hunger and we would love to serve up to half a million meals to children and families most impacted by the pandemic and raise awareness and generate donations, we have created a challenge, essentially, we'd love for people to donate at least $3 by togetherwithouthunger.org. Taken empty plate. Take a selfie. Tag five friends and spread the movement so that we can all come together and fight hunger. That's incredible. I know that as states begin to reopen, what are you going to do in terms of your service, are you going to resume dine-in service and tell us how your are currently keeping patrons safe while still serving. We're going to follow the federal guidelines. We have developed our own guidelines as well to ensure the ongoing safety of our associates and customers and that is the most important thing that we need to take care of. So we're going to be, you know, we had actually kept almost 85%, 90% of our cafes opened even through the crisis but mostly through off-premise access. But now as we begin to reopen, we'll reopen the dine-ins in phases. And be very mindful in terms of safety and do it in a controlled fashion. We're working through a series of steps like wellness stations to take the temperature of our employees, plexiglass barriers for our cashiers. Social distancing protocols in the dining areas. Frequent sanitation and hygiene protocols and so on. So, really, we're working through to ensure that safety isn't compromised in any way. Most of your locations are open for pickup and delivery, how many of your employees and your stores and franchise locations had to furlough and how are you helping those employees? It's been a major disruption to the business and I think we've had to unfortunately furlough employees across the franchise and the companies, cafes, SP we're doing a series of things, an emergency relief fund to help our associates including furloughed associates for any neartime urgent health they might need. Providing free family meals once a week for all associates, including furloughed associates. We also partnered with brands like CVS and Walmart who are hiring at this time, to make sure that there's a frictionless opportunity for our associates to get hired with them and then they can come back to us once we're ready. Thank you for all that you're doing for your community and your employees as well. Thank you for being with us today. We appreciate your time. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.