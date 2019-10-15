Panera worker shares TikTok of frozen mac n cheese

A video of mac and cheese being prepared inside a kitchen at one Panera Bread location has quickly gained attention online.
A worker Panera Bread says she no longer have a job after posting a video about the company's Mac and cheese for video shows and airs popular dish being prepared. It's frozen a package gets heated and hot water then it's cut out of a plastic pallets. And Eric confirms the dish is shipped frozen to avoid using for service which don't meet company standards. The former worker claims she was let go because of the video.

