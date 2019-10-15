Transcript for Panera worker shares TikTok of frozen mac n cheese

A worker Panera Bread says she no longer have a job after posting a video about the company's Mac and cheese for video shows and airs popular dish being prepared. It's frozen a package gets heated and hot water then it's cut out of a plastic pallets. And Eric confirms the dish is shipped frozen to avoid using for service which don't meet company standards. The former worker claims she was let go because of the video.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.