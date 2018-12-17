Transcript for Paradise residents return home to life-changing heartbreak

The fire essentially white paradise off the map this shopping sinner is gone block after block it filled with devastation in it will take years the rebel. Now for the first time residents are returning to paradise to see one slot. I. He first met that goal Jolley a short time after the camp fire broke out. Jolly a nurse at the local hospital helped rush patients to safety before she tried to escape her self. Somebody came up behind me hit the back my car pushed me also road. I pushed on the gas to drive forward and I couldn't my car wouldn't go my car was completely like to sit stayed there. And as sort of filling up with smoke even more room. I got out of my car because I knew I was gonna die as I stated my car. From the flames were right there next to me the back of my hands were on fire I called my husband and I just that I I don't think I'm gonna make it out of this it's coming it's a fast. I thought I was gonna diary there because I went down thinking but she can't breathe can't breathe and there was no oxygen in the air. And I appreciate a handout offended me and there was a fire engine. That I grabbed onto him out of nowhere this fire job was right there. Firefighters like Joseph Kennedy a bulldozer operator for cal fire helped rescued dozens of people that today. There's really no way to describe it this news horrible. Kennedy driving his tractor through flames and smoke really to a sheriff's deputy and it hits look nurses running from the flames. How many people Johnson the bulldozer. I came across more people on. So where did everybody go. Just in euros prepared for anything. But that's not something. Directly thought about expected. Residents now re living harrowing day as they returned to find they've lost everything. Terrible team. Everything that we worked so art partner like this. Jolly so what do nearly 141000. Destroyed by the deadliest in most destructive fire in California's history. We had Thanksgiving in this house. Every year. This was the glue to our family with those house or did you guys celebrate Thanksgiving mr. Reid thinks. But could put in Turkey in motor home upn. Sweet. About the fate. I Amanda Wagner and her son asked in trying to find something. Anything to salvage for Bailey lost fifteen homes and fire. At a six. There's nothing. Ashton founded that we've heard a charred but still intact. There and there's a safe transpired. Some made at. And they then that would. My guns. Wagner's guns destroyed but some of the only possessions pulled from the rubble she can still hold onto. I don't know if violence brave enough for stupid and we statement thought it. Brad Weldon may be one of the only residents who never left welded tome amazingly untouched by the planes he says he didn't evacuate because he couldn't move his nine year old mother. But they're still living in paradise neighborhood surrounded by devastation. And paradise or no power now there's no water none of them are you surviving I have my swimming pools film. The Nikkei generator and a government generator so what's your plan you're gonna stand and stand forever this is my home. But tens of thousands of other residents like jolly have no home left. Now we're turning to find a paradise they knew a waste land filled with ash and despair. I want to help every one of them and I know they want a healthy thing. It's hard because we're all where all this same pace. Her arms him although he we can't help each other because we can barely survivor's hopes.

