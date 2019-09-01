Transcript for Paraplegic United passenger 'had to scoot down the aisle' on his bottom

Auto out. Independence high school football coach Tyler she'll hobbled who was paralyzed following an ATV accident eight nap years ago says he was looking forward to stepping off the football field to spend quality time with his new wife on their honeymoon in the Dominican Republic last week. Until his travel plans took a different turn. We flew with United Airlines we flew from LAX and had a connecting flight in Chicago to Dominican Republic. When we flew to Chicago the first time. We were her seven rows back and I require our charity get me on and off the plane because my regular chairs too wide to fit on the airplane. But still hobbled says he was denied timely access to an island chair when he landed in Chicago from LAX and if it wasn't for the flight attendant who helped him he wouldn't have made is connecting flight to the Dominican Republic. What actually ended up happening was one of the flight attendants who knew that I was in a rush and they archer wasn't there he actually picked me up. Lifts me and put me in in my normal exercise can make my connecting flight. But upon landing in the Dominican Republic she'll Hubbell says the airline also failed to provide a safe to cleaning option for rent. And his wife was also injured as they tried to exit the plane. We landed in the Dominican Republic and they didn't have allowed chair ready so we waited there for about twenty minutes they brought him out chair. But they did not have and ramp or jet way or an elevator and he needed me out when all they had was a flight of stairs. So loud there was no use so I had to skew. My bottom all the way to the front of the plane. And when we realized it wasn't ramp or anything else. My wife and I just society no it's not say if we don't trust them to carry me down flights there are so we just hop down she grabbed my legs and I popped out step by step on my bottom. When we got to the very bottom. She actually slit and herder wrist. On the way back from the Dominican Republic to Chicago Tyler says airline provided the island chair but then problems resurfaced when he once again tried to do plane. I waited for an additional 22 point five and turnout should get there never arrived. We had a connecting flights ought to get through customs so I scoot all my bottom all 31 rose to the front of the plane got to my chair. Got through customs. We were ever make our connecting play. Tyler says getting off the plane was humiliating. And according to the US Department of Transportation depending on the type of disability related need. Passengers may be required to ask for specific accommodations. 24 hours in advance or check in one hour before standard check in time for the flight times as ever since his accident he knows the drill Berry will and planned ahead as usual. When I make all my resignation from my flights I put on the notes that I require how chair and a ramp slash elevator all rivals in this nation's. And I'm making a point to get there even earlier before anybody else so that I can talk to whoever's at the front desk let them know once again. She'll Hubbell says after United Airlines saw this social media post on his face that the company reached out in 24 hours ago to apologize he says United Airlines offered 2000 dollars worth of doctors and an additional refund but he declined their gesture. It's not necessarily about the money or getting anything or turn -- the fact that you know people have been treated like there's some multiple cases such as myself. And it seems like there and haven't they haven't done anything to fix it.

